'I am ashamed:' Ex-Minneapolis police officer admits to taking drugs while working

A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating civil rights and stealing drugs while on duty has taken responsibility for his actions.

Ty Jindra wrote in a court filing he should have handled his mental health issues in a more honest and healthy way. His statements are found in a sentencing position, filed by his attorney on Wednesday "pleading in support of a fair sentence."

"When I ran out of my own prescribed Xanax, I began to search for more drugs in the worst way possible — at work as a police officer," Jindra wrote. "I am ashamed and feel extreme guilt for abusing my position to take pills from those I encountered on the street, and I admit to committing the crimes I have been convicted of. "

A federal jury found him guilty in November 2021 for five total counts of getting drugs using deception and violating people's civil rights through illegal searches and seizures. He was acquitted of five other charges.

The trial revealed Jindra abused his position as a Minneapolis police officer from September 2017 through October 2019 to get methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, and other drugs. Jindra would take drugs during searches without reporting, logging, placing them into evidence, or telling other officers. He would also find ways to interact with or search someone to secretly recover drugs without his partner knowing. Some of his searches were not warranted under the law and violated people's civil rights.

"Violating the public’s trust with my actions and the dishonor I had brought to the badge I wore proudly for years selfishly made me bury the truth for fear of the public shame and humiliation," Jindra wrote in the court filing. "I knew I had committed several of the crimes I was charged with, but I chose to go to trial as many of the charges simply weren’t true. The jury in my case made the correct decisions, and I respect them for that."

He says he will not give up on his path to "mental wellness" for him and his family.

"In a way, being charged with these crimes was the best thing that could have happened to me, as losing my whole identity, being completely exposed and humiliated allowed me to be broken down and build myself back up," Jindra wrote.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.