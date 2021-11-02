Former MPD officer convicted of civil rights violations, stealing drugs

A former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of stealing controlled substances and violating individuals’ civil rights through unconstitutional searches and seizures, according to a release from U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.

Following his trial, 29-year-old Ty Raymond Jindra was convicted of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Officials said that from September 2017 through October 2019, Jindra, a former Minneapolis police officer, abused his position in order to obtain controlled substances including methamphetamine, oxycodone, fentanyl, tramadol, and other drugs by deception and by conducting unconstitutional searches and seizures.

Jindra reportedly diverted controlled substances by not reporting, logging, placing into evidence, or informing his partner or other officers on scene about the controlled substances that he had confiscated.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on some occasions, Jindra would find ways to interact with or search an individual, vehicle, or residence so that he could "surreptitiously recover controlled substances without his partner’s knowledge."

Jindra faces a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison on each count of acquiring a controlled substance and a maximum of one year in prison on each civil rights count.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.