Former Minneapolis police officer indicted on federal drug and extortion charges

A former Minneapolis police officer is facing federal charges in an indictment handed up on Friday.

Prosecutors say Ty Raymond Jindra abused his position as a Minneapolis police officer to get methamphetamines, heroin, oxycodone, and other drugs using deception, extortion, and conducting illegal searches and seizures.

Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced the indictment against Jindra.

The accusations against range from September 2017 through at least October 2019, prosecutors say. According to the indictment, Jindra would fail to log seized drugs with the department and instead would keep them for his own personal use.

At times, prosecutors say Jindra would recover drugs during investigations, but surreptitiously hide a part of the seizure, sometimes slipping it into his gloved hand and later into a personal bag, while logging only part of what was actually found.

When he worked with a partner, prosecutors say he would take steps to hide the found drugs from them. Investigators say he would also sometimes turn off his body-worn camera when drugs were located.

In addition to taking drugs during legal searches, prosecutors say Jindra would also perform searches that were not warranted under the law -- violating the rights of citizens involved.

He faces 11 counts under the indictment including charges of acquiring a controlled substance by deception, extortion under color of official right, and deprivation of rights under color of law.