Forest Lake Police find nearly 150 tires dumped on roads

Forest Lake Police found 146 tires dumped on roads earlier this week and would "love to chat" with those responsible.

Police said the tires were found Tuesday scattered along the 1800 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street, then West on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.

The department posted a photo showing over a dozen tires found scattered along a stretch of dirt road. It appears they were dumped from a moving vehicle as most of the tires were found in the roadway, police said.

"Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it’s illegal," the department posted on its Facebook page Friday.

Officers waited in the area to keep other vehicles from running over the tires until Public Works employees arrived to clean it up.

The department said they would "love to chat" with the person or people who are responsible for dumping the tires. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Forest Lake authorities.