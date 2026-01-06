Forest Lake man charged with child porn, cyberstalking North Branch HS students

The Brief Damien Quinn, 34, from Forest Lake, faces multiple charges including production of child pornography. Quinn allegedly used fake online profiles to target minors and adults from North Branch High School. Authorities urge potential victims to contact the FBI Tip Line.



A 34-year-old Forest Lake man has been indicted on serious charges related to child pornography and cyberstalking.

Damien Quinn's alleged online activities

What we know:

Damien William Quinn, also known as Ryan William Shattuck, is accused of posing as a teenager online to solicit explicit images from victims. He faces four counts of production of child pornography and related charges.

Investigators say Quinn used multiple fake Snapchat and Instagram accounts to contact and manipulate victims, including minors and adults who attended North Branch High School.

Authorities seek more information

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone who attended North Branch High School and experienced suspicious online interactions to contact their tip line. This includes any reports of being solicited for explicit material by unknown accounts.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many more victims may be out there or the full extent of Quinn's alleged activities. The investigation is still active, and more information may emerge as it progresses.