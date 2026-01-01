Flu cases rise in Minnesota with more than 1,900 hospitalized

The Brief Flu cases are rising sharply, with a new variant of Influenza A driving the increase. Hospitalizations have reached over 1,900, compared to 536 at this time last season. Significant increases in school and long-term care facility outbreaks are reported.



Flu cases are on the rise, with a new variant of Influenza A causing concern among medical experts.

Flu variant impacts hospitalizations

What we know:

The H3-N2 strain is the most common this year, replacing last year's H1-N1. Hospitalizations have surged to over 1,900, far exceeding the 536 recorded around this time last season.

What they're saying:

"It just so happens that this subclade-K variant we're seeing, really does seem to spread very efficiently. It's just part of its genetic makeup," said Dr. Stephanie Widmer, an emergency medicine physician.

School and care facility outbreaks increase

By the numbers:

This season has seen 176 school outbreaks and 31 long-term care facility outbreaks, a significant increase from last year's 23 school outbreaks and 12 in long-term care.

Dr. Hiren Patel, United Health Care Chief Medical Officer, noted, "If you go to the urgent care clinics or doctors offices even emergency rooms they are flooded now with a lot of flu patients."

What we don't know:

The impact of New Year's Eve gatherings on flu numbers is not yet included in the current data.