Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:43 PM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM CDT, Cook County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:56 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Pine County

Carver County highways 31, 41 close due to continued flooding

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  June 18, 2024 8:06pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 9

Rain impacts outdoor activities this summer

Excessive rain so far this summer is making it difficult for some Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors. FOX 9’s Babs Santos details some of the impact so far this season.

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several roads in Carver County are being closed due to continued rain and flooding this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says will temporarily close Highway 41 this week at the Minnesota River crossing due to rising water levels. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 20. The affected section runs from just south of downtown Chaska to just north of Highway 169. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour.

Highway 41 will remain closed until the water recedes and crews can repair any resulting road damage.

Effective June 18, Highway 30 near New Germany from Yale Avenue to the County line is now also closed due to flooding.

Water levels on the Minnesota River at Winkel Park in Chaska.