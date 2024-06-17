Carver County highways 31, 41 close due to continued flooding

Several roads in Carver County are being closed due to continued rain and flooding this week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says will temporarily close Highway 41 this week at the Minnesota River crossing due to rising water levels. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 20. The affected section runs from just south of downtown Chaska to just north of Highway 169. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour.

Highway 41 will remain closed until the water recedes and crews can repair any resulting road damage.

Effective June 18, Highway 30 near New Germany from Yale Avenue to the County line is now also closed due to flooding.