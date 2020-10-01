First frost advisory of the season for Twin Cities metro

article

A frost advisory is in place for Friday morning in the Twin Cities metro, marking the first of the season for the area.

To the east and west of the metro, there will be freeze warnings in effect.

On average, the first freeze for the Twin Cities is on Oct. 8, so this frost advisory is about week earlier than usual.

According to the record books, the earliest freeze for the metro came on Sept. 3, 1974, while the latest freeze happened on Nov. 18, 2016.