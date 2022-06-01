First Avenue drops vaccine requirement for concerts at all its venues

After nearly a full year of requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be in attendance for a performance, First Avenue has announced all its venues will no longer mandate the requirement.

On Aug. 2, 2021, First Avenue said all concerts and events at its venues would require either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. First Avenue also owns the Palace Theatre, Fitzgerald Theater, Fine Line and Turf Club in the Twin Cities.

But according to an update on its site, "Effective June 1, 2022, concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test."

However, due to artist requests, some concerts and events could still require proof of vaccination or negative test results. Mask policies will also be instated on a case-by-case basis. Ticket holders are directed to check the individual event page for exact policies and requirements prior to any event.

For shows with specific COVID-19 policies, proof of vaccination includes a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron's ID, or digital immunization records such as Docket or Clear.

Recently, the Minneapolis City Council approved a petition to name the corner of 1st Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis - where the namesake First Avenue venue sits - "Prince Rogers Nelson Way" in honor of Prince.