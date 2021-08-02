First Ave to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend shows

First Avenue and its five other associated venues will require either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events from now on, the venue announced Monday.

According to First Avenue, effective immediately, the venues will require either proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72-hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72-hours or less prior to the event.

Proof of vaccination may include a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron ID. Proof of a negative test may be a printed or digital test result that matches the patron ID. Children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, can show a negative test to attend.

If you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask even if you’ve received a negative COVID test in the last 72-hours.

The new policy pertains to all events at First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and Palace Theatre.