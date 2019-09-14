Fireworks after win spark small fire at TCF Bank Stadium

article

After the Gophers eeked out a win at home, celebratory fireworks sparked a small fire at the stadium on Saturday.

The university says the small blaze at TCF Bank Stadium was put out quickly and there were no injuries. The fire was contained to the roof near Gate A.

Officials are now reviewing what happened.

For the game, the Gophers took home a close win, topping Georgia Southern with a last-minute touchdown, 35-32.