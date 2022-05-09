Fire danger remains high across Wisconsin and Minnesota officials warn

Following a busy weekend of fire activity across both states, the both the Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking the public to remain vigilant and avoid burning as fire dangers remain high.

Minnesota officials said spring fire season has officially begun after a grassfire torched about 83 acres of public land Saturday in Blaine before it was put out by dozens of firefighters from several departments.

According to officials, green-up is progressing throughout portions of the state, but others remain quite dry.

Although rain is expected in the forecast, wind gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas, put many counties at peak wildfire risk.

More than 70 wildfires occurred over the weekend in Wisconsin, making it the busiest weekend of the season so far.