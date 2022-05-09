Minnesota weather: Tornado watch for Twin Cities, central and southern MN

After Monday morning’s massive hail, another round of severe weather is possible Monday evening.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of central and southern Minnesota and extends into parts of Wisconsin. That does include the Twin Cities Metro. Storms will begin firing up after 4 p.m. and ending prior to sunset.

After an active morning of strong to severe storms, the atmosphere has had a chance to recover and quickly destabilize once again. Heat and humidity have been building ahead of a progressing cold front helping set the stage for an active night.

The metro is included in a Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather, with much of the rest of central Minnesota under a Level 1 or 2 threat. These storms have the potential of bringing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Be sure to have a way to receive your weather alerts and have your severe storm plan in place heading into this evening. You can find the latest on the forecast on FOX9.com and streaming live here.