River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:50 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:51 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

Minnesota weather: Tornado watch for Twin Cities, central and southern MN

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - After Monday morning’s massive hail, another round of severe weather is possible Monday evening.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of central and southern Minnesota and extends into parts of Wisconsin. That does include the Twin Cities Metro.  Storms will begin firing up after 4 p.m. and ending prior to sunset. 

After an active morning of strong to severe storms, the atmosphere has had a chance to recover and quickly destabilize once again. Heat and humidity have been building ahead of a progressing cold front helping set the stage for an active night. 

The metro is included in a Level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather, with much of the rest of central Minnesota under a Level 1 or 2 threat. These storms have the potential of bringing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. 

Be sure to have a way to receive your weather alerts and have your severe storm plan in place heading into this evening. You can find the latest on the forecast on FOX9.com and streaming live here.