Blaine large grass fire: Crews working to extinguish flames

Fire crews are currently battling a large grass fire in Blaine. Aircrafts are being flown above the area, dropping water onto the fire.

The fire, near the City Hall, is currently progressing north towards 109th east of Radisson Avenue, according to the Blaine Police Department who is overseeing the multi-agency response.

Police said fire protection is in place along all bordering homes.

"Incident command believes that 109th Avenue will act a natural fire break," Blaine PD wrote.

The fire prompted an evacuation at Victory Links Golf Course earlier in the day.