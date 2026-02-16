Fire burns through 130-year-old mill in Stearns County

The Brief A fire broke out at the Holdingford Mill in Stearns County Sunday evening. The city asked residents to conserve water during the firefight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A historic mill in Stearns County caught fire overnight, causing significant damage.

Fire at a historic mill

What we know:

The fire started around 7:00 p.m. at the Holdingford Mill, located about 90 miles northwest of the Twin Cities in the City of Holdingford. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office reports that the blaze quickly spread, engulfing several buildings within the complex.

Residents in the area were asked to conserve water to support the efforts of first responders. This conservation order remained in effect into the morning.

At least nine different fire departments were called to assist in battling the flames.

The backstory:

The Holdingford Mill, a feed manufacturer, has been owned by a couple since 2016, though the building itself has stood since 1895.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.