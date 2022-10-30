Fire breaks out at condo building in St. Louis Park

article

A fire broke out in multiple units of a St. Louis Park condo building early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at a condominium building around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South, according to city officials.

When crews arrived on the scene, three of the units were fully engulfed in fire. The fire was contained to those units with minimal damage to the surrounding condos.

There were no injuries reported. One person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated concern.

All the residents were allowed back into the building besides those living in the affected units. Restoration services are underway. The city did not say whether the units were deemed uninhabitable.

City officials said seven fire departments responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.