Crews battle house fire in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis firefighters were battling a blaze that left a home with extensive damage early Saturday morning.

The department said crews responded to a residential structure on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South at 6:30 a.m. and attempted to put out a blaze inside a two-and-a-half-story home.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the home's front porch and first floor. The crew was able to extinguish the fire on the first floor, but the blaze quickly spread to the second floor, attic and roof of the home, according to a press release.

As flames were seen coming out of the top of the home, firefighters exited the house and set up an exterior defensive fire attack with an aerial water tower to put an extensive amount of water on the fire.

The department searched the home, and it was reported that all residents were out of the house, according to their tweet.

FOX 9’s photographer was at the scene Saturday morning. It appears the fire has been extinguished as of 7:30 a.m.

The home suffered from extensive damage. The top half portion on the front of the house is charred, there are broken windows on the side of the home, and the first floor was burned. The home was deemed uninhabitable by the apartment.

The fire department said there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.