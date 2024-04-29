Live updates: Feeding Our Future trial opening statements

Opening statements began Monday in the Feeding Our Future trial, where seven people are accused of stealing millions of federal funds, in what the FBI is calling the largest COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud scheme to be uncovered.

This trial is the first of several trials where more than 70 defendants are accused of being involved in a scheme that stole more than $250 million in federal funding, which was meant to go to child nutrition programs.

The defendants in this trial are Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 33, of Savage, Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, of Savage, Mahad Ibrahim, 46, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 21, of Shakopee, Said Shafii Farah, 40, of Minneapolis, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, 32, of Minneapolis, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, 31, of Bloomington and Hayat Mohamed Nur, 25, of Eden Prairie.

The defendants are facing several felony charges, including variations of wire fraud, money laundering and some face federal program bribery charges.

These defendants are allegedly responsible for about $40 million of the stolen funds, federal investigators believe.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Here are live updates of the opening statements:

Opening statements from Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert

"It was about this time four years ago when the world changed in an instant," Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert opened. "This case is about an epic outbreak of another sort: about lying. Lying to get money. In a word, fraud."

Ebert goes on to say the money given to the defendants was intended to feed kids, but "the defendants had a much different plan. A plan to game the system, a plan to line their pockets, a plan to manipulate and exploit a crisis."

The defendants claimed to provide more than 18 million meals throughout the state, Ebert said. He continued by saying for it to grow that fast, it would require multiple conspirators, each having a special role to play. Some were food site operators, while others pretended to supply massive amounts of food to give the appearance of legitimacy. While others created and shared fake documents and food invoices.

"In reality, that was an illusion… a smokescreen," Ebert said. "In reality they were just papering the fraud over."

Ebert continued saying the defendants simply "pocketed the children's lunch money," spending it on courtside seats, expensive hotel rooms, jewelry, luxury vehicles and homes.

"The child food money was the defendant's golden ticket," Ebert said.

Jurors will hear testimony from a witness who worked at Feeding Our Future and has already pleaded guilty. They will also hear from federal investigators who compared food site rosters and school district records.