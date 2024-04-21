First Feeding Our Future trial to begin Monday

The trial for eight people accused of stealing millions of federal funds as part of the sprawling Feeding Our Future fraud conspiracy is set to begin in federal court on Monday.

It is the first of multiple trials that will include more than 70 defendants who were allegedly involved in a scheme that stole more than $250 million in federal funding that was meant to go to child nutrition programs.

FBI officials say this is the largest COVID-19 pandemic relief fraud scheme yet to be uncovered.

Earlier this year, 10 more people were charged for their alleged roles in the scheme.

The defendants in the trial beginning Monday are Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, 33, of Savage, Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, of Savage, Mahad Ibrahim, 46, of Lewis Center, Ohio, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 21, of Shakopee, Said Shafii Farah, 40, of Minneapolis, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, 32, of Minneapolis, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, 31, of Bloomington and Hayat Mohamed Nur, 25, of Eden Prairie.

They face a wide range of felony charges, including variations of wire fraud and money laundering. Some also face charges of federal program bribery.

Federal agents believe the actions of these eight people account for about $40 million of the stolen funds.

A criminal complaint details allegations against Abdiaziz Farah, who federal agents say used several companies to receive federal funds meant to serve meals to disadvantaged children.

Charging documents say Abdiaziz Farah used his ownership of Empire Cuisine and Market LLC, as well as his position as a board member with the nonprofit organization ThinkTechAct, to "fraudulently obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in federal child nutrition program funds." He also faces charges for allegedly providing false information while applying for a U.S. Passport.

Mohamed Jama Ismail is another former owner of Empire Cuisine and Market who agents believe assisted Farah in stealing more than $28 million in federal funds.

Abdiaziz Farah’s brother, Said Shafi Farah, is accused of helping launder the fraudulent funds through a shell company called Bushra Wholesalers LLC.

Another owner of Bushra Wholesalers LLC, Abdiwahab Malim Aftin, faces charges for allegedly assisting in the laundering of federal funds.

The owner and CEO of the nonprofit ThinkTechAct Foundation, Mahad Ibrahim, is accused of taking more than $18 million in federal funds. The complaint states that the company also operated under the name Mind Foundry Learning Foundation.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur is accused of creating the company Nur Consulting LLC in order to assist in the money laundering for other organizations involved in the fraud.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur’s sister, Hayat Mohamed Nur, is accused of submitting bogus meal count sheets, attendance rosters, and invoices to assist in the larger scheme.

Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff was the CEO of another shell company, Afrique Hospitality Group, that agents say was used to launder funds and is charged with helping facilitate that fraud.

Court documents show receipts, checks, and bank statements that detail numerous vehicle and real estate purchases connected to the stolen federal funds.

A trial for 14 other defendants, including Feeding Our Future Founder Aimee Bock , is set to begin in the autumn of 2024.

So far, 18 people have pleaded guilty to charges related to the federal investigation, with the first plea deals happening in October 2022.

