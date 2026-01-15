Feeding Our Future fraud case: Defendants seek trial move

The Brief A federal judge raised concerns about finding an impartial jury in Minnesota for the next Feeding Our Future fraud trial. Seven defendants are facing charges including wire fraud, bribery, and money laundering involving more than $15 million. The defense wants the trial moved out of state, while the U.S. Attorney's Office opposes the motion.



Defendants accused of stealing millions of dollars meant to feed hungry children during the pandemic say they will not be able to receive a fair trial in Minnesota.

What we know:

Defense attorneys said in court Wednesday their clients, who are of Somali and East African descent, will not get a fair trial at this time, arguing that the ongoing ICE and immigration enforcement operations across Minnesota as well as inflammatory statements from top federal officials have tainted the potential jury pool.

"As the president says, ‘garbage, fraudsters, murderers, pedophiles,’ these defendants are none of those things," said Nicholas Kaizer, an attorney for defendant Gandi Yusuf Mohamed. "We want a fair trial."

Prosecutors say Derek Chauvin got fair trial in MN

What they're saying:

The U.S. Attorney's Office is opposing the motion to move the trial, arguing that the jury selection process can eliminate biased jurors.

Prosecutor, Daniel Bobier pointed out that Derek Chauvin was tried in Minnesota, suggesting that a fair trial is possible in the current environment.

Judge raises concerns

Big picture view:

But Magistrate Judge David Schultz raised his own concerns during Wednesday’s hearing.

"What has me concerned are two things – the statements coming out of Washington from the President & the Vice President that the Somali citizens are ‘garbage,’" explained Schultz. "On top of all that, the ICE and immigration issues are directly linked to the allegations of fraud. And all of this is coming in from very inflammatory rhetoric, from the highest elected official in the country."

Potential move to Chicago

What's next:

Schultz did not rule on the change of venue motion, giving both sides the opportunity to file written briefs before he makes his decision.

Defense attorneys have suggested moving the trial to Chicago.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 20.