Feeding Our Future: Founder accused of violating release conditions with undisclosed loan

The Brief The probation officer for Aimee Bock, who is the founder of Feeding Our Future, accused her of violating the terms of her pretrial release, according to a petition for action filed in United States District Court. The filing shows Bock did not disclose a $185,394 line of credit she received for a student loan from the Department of Education/Aidvantage back in May 2024. Aimee Bock is accused of being the ringleader in the massive federal fraud that stole millions of dollars worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds that were meant to provide meals for disadvantaged children.



Bock allegedly oversaw the $240 million fraud scheme that was carried out by sites under Feeding Our Future's sponsorship.

What we know

A probation officer said that Bock violated her conditions of release by receiving an undisclosed line of credit for a student loan.

The court states that Bock's release conditions include:

Pretrial Services Supervision

Employment Requirements/Restrictions: No Fiduciary Responsibility

Financial Disclosure

No Unapproved Credit Charges/Lines of Credit

Court officials say this was discovered through a review of Bock's credit report on Oct. 1, adding that it was not reported to the probation officer or approved.

The filing shows that Bock's probation officer is asking the court to summon her to a hearing to explain why her pretrial release should not be revoked.

An Equifax review shows the loan was opened on May 31, 2024 and reported to Bock's credit on Aug. 31, 2024.

As of Oct. 1, the balance shows $186,285.

Background

The most recent guilty plea in the fraud case came on Tuesday, when a woman from Eagan admitted to running organizations that falsely claimed $4.5 million for meals never served to children in multiple locations.

In total, 60 people have now been charged on several counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

Trials are expected to continue throughout 2024 and 2025.

The case also led to political fallout that led to widespread criticism of state leaders and agencies who did not initially detect the fraud.

It also led to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being subpoenaed by the United States House Committee on Education for failing to stop the fraud.