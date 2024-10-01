Eagan woman pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

The Brief Kawsar Jama, 42, pled guilty to wire fraud in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud case in Minnesota. Jama ran organizations that falsely claimed $4.5 million for meals never served to children in multiple locations. Prosecutors revealed Jama used fraudulent funds to buy real estate and a Tesla Model X.



A woman who prosecutors say submitted millions of dollars worth of fake claims in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota pled guilty on Tuesday.

What we know

Kawsar Jama, 42, admitted to her role in the fraud case in court on Monday, pleading guilty to a count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Jama ran Gedo Community Services and Ahlan Childcare Center, both of which were enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under Feeding Our Future's sponsorship.

As part of the program, Jama's organizations were supposed to supply meals for kids in Pelican Rapids, Burnsville, and Minneapolis. However, prosecutors say Haji Osman Salad, who pled guilty last week, would send fake invoices to Jama, who would in turn submit fraudulent claims.

In total, prosecutors say Jama sent in $4.5 million in false claims for meals that were never served.

What else?

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jama made real estate and vehicle purchases between 2020 and 2022, including a home on Four Seasons Drive in Eagan valued at $545,000 and a Tesla Model X worth $54,000.

She will be sentenced at a later date.