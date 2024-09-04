Gov. Walz subpoenaed by House committee for Feeding Our Future scheme

The Brief Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, who leads the Committee on Education and the Workforce, announced a subpoena issued to Gov. Tim Walz for the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Feeding Our Future began as a nonprofit organization meant to provide meals for disadvantaged children during the pandemic. It would later be tied to more than $250 million in funds defrauded from federal COVID-19 pandemic aid. The Committee on Education and the Workforce claims that the Minnesota Department of Education "failed to respond to previous attempts by the Committee to garner information necessary to uncover how the Governor and the USDA allowed such fraud to occur" and that it is "proceeding with the subpoena to compel responses." Subpoenas were also issued to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Office of Inspector General (OIG).



The Committee on Education and the Workforce issued a subpoena to the administration of Gov. Tim Walz on the Feeding Our Future fraud that happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know

Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Virigina Foxx announced the subpoenas are meant to hold the Walz administration accountable for the Feeding Our Future fraud.

Federal officials called it the "largest pandemic fraud in the country" and a federal trial led to five convictions earlier this summer.

The scandal had a significant impact on Minnesota politics, with Republicans demanding accountability from the Walz administration and the Department of Education.

READ MORE: Political fallout from failed oversight of Feeding Our Future

The full subpoenas can be viewed below:

Gov. Tim Walz response

A spokesperson for Gov. Walz released this statement in response to the subpoena:

"This was an appalling abuse of a federal COVID-era program. The state Department of Education worked diligently to stop the fraud and we’re grateful to the FBI for working with the Department of Education to arrest and charge the individuals involved."

Background

The first trial focused on seven Minnesotans accused of a scheme to steal more than $40 million from the federal child nutrition program.

During the trial, one of the jurors reported a bag of cash was dropped on their doorstep with a note asking them to vote not guilty. One of the five people charged with that attempted bribe has pleaded guilty.

Trials for those charged with crimes related to the fraud, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery are expected to continue into 2025.