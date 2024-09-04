Gov. Walz subpoenaed by House committee for Feeding Our Future scheme
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - The Committee on Education and the Workforce issued a subpoena to the administration of Gov. Tim Walz on the Feeding Our Future fraud that happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What we know
Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Virigina Foxx announced the subpoenas are meant to hold the Walz administration accountable for the Feeding Our Future fraud.
Federal officials called it the "largest pandemic fraud in the country" and a federal trial led to five convictions earlier this summer.
The scandal had a significant impact on Minnesota politics, with Republicans demanding accountability from the Walz administration and the Department of Education.
The full subpoenas can be viewed below:
Gov. Tim Walz response
A spokesperson for Gov. Walz released this statement in response to the subpoena:
"This was an appalling abuse of a federal COVID-era program. The state Department of Education worked diligently to stop the fraud and we’re grateful to the FBI for working with the Department of Education to arrest and charge the individuals involved."
Background
The first trial focused on seven Minnesotans accused of a scheme to steal more than $40 million from the federal child nutrition program.
During the trial, one of the jurors reported a bag of cash was dropped on their doorstep with a note asking them to vote not guilty. One of the five people charged with that attempted bribe has pleaded guilty.
Trials for those charged with crimes related to the fraud, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery are expected to continue into 2025.