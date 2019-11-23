Father mourns son killed in Minneapolis bike crash, pushes for safety changes

article

A Wisconsin father is still coming to grips with the loss of his 30-year-old son in a bicycle crash this week in Minneapolis.

Family members confirm Alex Wolf was the man killed Wednesday evening when his bike was hit by a semi on N 12th Street at Linden Avenue. Police said this week it appears Wolf was biking in the same direction of the truck when it hit him while making a right turn onto Linden. Wolf died at the scene.

Speaking with FOX 9, Wolf's father Keith Wolf told us Alex led a "vibrant life" and was a "unique, one of a kind man."

"The theme I've been getting, Alex changed their lives and helped them onto a better life path just by accepting them and encouraging them to be the best person they could be," said Keith. "Can’t ask for anything more as a parent."

Alex (back right) poses for a photo with his family just a month before his death. (Supplied)

"I think he really lived into the gospel the way he loved others," Keith added.

Keith Wolf says Alex was a minimalist and was concerned with his carbon footprint. That was part of the reason he biked and didn't drive much.

"People were making comments like it was just a body that got killed, and I just wanted people to put a name and a face to this tragedy," explained Keith.

Alex Wolf's father said Alex was concerned with his carbon footprint and tried to bike as much as he could. (Supplied)

As for the truck, Keith says he doesn't hold any ill-will against the driver. "Accidents happen," Keith said, "but if there’s anything that the city can do to make those lanes safer and put up more guards so people have to slow down, that’s what we want."

Keith also expressed gratitude towards the biking community. "We are really feeling the love," he added.

Friday night, an activist group held a rally at the site of Alex's death, creating a human chain along the bike lane on the road to protect riders.

After the crash, the City of Minneapolis issued a statement, saying they are working to finalize a plan, called the Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan, that they hope will reduce deaths for bike riders in the city.