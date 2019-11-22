Cycling advocates stand along bike lane at intersection of deadly crash, call for safety improvements

article

Advocates took a stand following a recent cycling death in Minneapolis to remind drivers to share the road and watch for bicycles.

“I’m year-round, it’s how I get to work and there is more and more of us,” said Robert Berglund, a cyclist.

On the commute home Friday night near North 12th Street and Linden Avenue, cyclists had some extra protection. Dozens of people stood shoulder to shoulder along the bike lane.

“We just want to draw attention to the fact that cyclists are getting killed in this town and that has to stop we need to do something different,” said Berglund.

A cyclist was killed at the intersection on Wednesday around 4 p.m. Minneapolis police say a truck was trying to make a right turn from 12th Street onto Linden Avenue, when the driver hit a cyclist traveling in the same direction. The cyclist died at the scene and has not been identified yet.

“Sad, just straight up sad,” said Luke Vansanten, a cyclist.

The truck driver is cooperating with police. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the incident.

Those who participated in the human-protected bike lane chain, didn’t necessarily know the victim, but say these deaths impact them all and they want to see change

“Very specifically, we want our infrastructure to be safe,” said Risa Hustad, the event organizer. “We don’t want to have to make the choice between, ‘Do I want to ride my bike today or is that too risky?’”

They’re looking for specific infrastructure changes, like physical barriers between cars and bikes.

“We don’t always want to be bumping elbows with motor vehicles especially in these high traffic intersections,” said Hustad.

The cyclists say they are looking for the roads to be a place where all are comfortable and safe.

“Today we’re saying the streets are for everyone there for us and it’s time our street design reflects that,” said Emily Wade of Minneapolis.