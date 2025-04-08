State of Hockey helps bring sport to young Kenyan athletes

The Brief James Kamau started the Glakam Hockey Foundation last year. The foundation's goal is to grow the sport in Kenya. Kamau moved to Minnesota from the East African country 30 years ago and his family has embraced hockey.



Minnesota is synonymous with hockey, but not everyone around the world has access to the equipment and facilities needed to play the sport.

First generation hockey players

Local perspective:

After trying several different activities growing up, RoyJosepth Kamau-Scott fell in love with hockey.

But he knows all young people don't have the same opportunity to play the sport as those here in the State of Hockey.

"It's different from other sports. Not many people of color you see play hockey, so something new. There are people out there that love the game, but they just don't have enough stuff to play the game," Kamau-Scott told FOX 9.

Midwest to East Africa

The backstory:

RoyJoseph's uncle James Kamau, who moved to Minnesota from Kenya 30 years ago, co-founded the Glakam Hockey Foundation, to help develop the sport in the East African country.

The foundation wants to collect 5,000 sets of used equipment to send to Kenya and raise $500,000 to help build an Olympic-sized rink in Nairobi, the nation's capital, where there is currently only one rink.

"Hockey in Kenya is a rare sport. And with the growth of the sport in Africa and other countries, and with us here being first generation, I thought that the best way was to give back to my community where I'm from," said Kamau.

Kenya recently joined the International Ice Hockey Federation, becoming one of only five African nations to do so.

With the world becoming more connected, Kamau says the sport's popularity in Kenya is growing.

"There's much more to hockey than just running and skating on the ice. There is discipline, community, teamwork, and these are some of the things that would benefit everybody that plays that game," said Kamau.

Ultimate goal

What they're saying:

The Kamaus say what better place than the State of Hockey to help spread the sport to the rest of the world.

"I like it. It's not a bad thing that's going on. If it reaches more people, that's good. That means it's getting the right audience," said Kamau-Scott.

The Glakam Hockey Foundation hopes to ship the donated equipment it collects to Kenya in time for it's Roar On The Ice Hockey Tournament scheduled there for the summer of next year.

If you'd like to help, click here.