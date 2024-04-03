Fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood prompts investigation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ St. Paul police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the city's Frogtown neighborhood. From: FOX 9

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the St. Paul neighborhood of Frogtown.

The St. Paul Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday that authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

The incident happened overnight near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street North. Further details were not immediately available, but police are holding a press conference at 8 a.m.

This is the second fatal shooting St. Paul police have investigated this week. On Monday, 19-year-old Omar Noor Nunow was fatally shot in an apartment after a man was playing with a gun and claimed it accidentally went off, according to court records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.