Fatal shooting in St. Paul apartment leads to arrest of teenager

article

St. Paul police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting that was initially reported to law enforcement as a suicide.

The St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened on Monday at an apartment building on the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue. When officers arrived around 2 p.m., they found a man inside a unit with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the call was reported as a suicide, but the shooting is now being treated as a homicide.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and noted "inconsistencies" with the statements. Based on what investigators learned, an 18-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities did not share the circumstances of the shooting but said a handgun was found at the scene.

"Investigators have put a lot of time into this. They worked through these witness statements. They're just starting to put pen to paper and try to put these circumstances together. We don't have a ton of answers that we can share yet, but they will come out at a certain point," said SPPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Further details about the victim are unknown at this time. This is the sixth homicide of St. Paul in 2024.