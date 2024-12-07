Fatal I-94 crash: Authorities seek witnesses to crash that killed mother and daughter

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a mother and daughter. The crash happened when the mother drove a Prius into the back of a straight truck, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say they are searching for "reports of unusual driving behavior" near Albany on Saturday, Nov. 30 around 2:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94.



The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is asking the public for information on a crash that killed a mother and daughter near Albany.

What we know

An MSP report states the crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 30 just before 2:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Albany.

A Toyota Prius and an International straight truck were both eastbound on I-94. The Prius then "collided with the rear of the straight truck", according to the MSP crash report.

The report states the driver of the Prius, Sarah Thorine Jones, 42, of Minneapolis, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Prius passenger, Kale Teklah Olson, 15, of Minneapolis, also sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

A GoFundMe identifies the two as mother and daughter.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states neither Jones nor Olson were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the straight truck was reportedly not injured.

Minnesota State Patrol investigation

MSP officials said they are searching for anyone who may have information on "unusual driving behavior" that could have led to the crash.

Witnesses or other people who have information on the crash are asked to call 320-223-667.