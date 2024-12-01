Fatal I-94 crash in Albany Township involved straight truck, Prius
ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reported a fatal crash on Interstate 94 (I-94) involving a Prius and a straight truck.
What we know
Authorities say the crash happened on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. on I-94 at Mile Marker 145 in Albany Township, Stearns County.
A Toyota Prius and an International straight truck were both eastbound on I-94 when the Prius "collided with the rear of the straight truck", according to the MSP crash report.
The report states the crash involved an occupant who wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The straight truck was driven by a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis, according to the report.
The Prius reportedly contained a 42-year-old driver who was identified as a woman from Minneapolis, as well as a passenger identified as a 15-year-old girl from Minneapolis.
More information on the crash, including the names of the people involved, and who was killed, is expected to be released by MSP officials at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
What we don't know
Law enforcement have not yet released the names of the people involved, or who died, at the time of writing.
The Source: A Minnesota State Patrol crash report.