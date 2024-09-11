Fatal Greenfield crash: 7-year-old boy on bicycle struck by vehicle driven by teen

The Brief A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Greenfield, Minn. on Friday, Sept. 6. The vehicle was being driven by a 17-year-old when it struck the boy on Greenfield Road. No criminal charges have been announced.



A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle that was driven by a teen on Friday.

What we know

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to the reported vehicle vs. bicycle accident around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The boy was reportedly riding down Greenfield Road in Greenfield when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old driver.

Paramedics reportedly pronounced the boy dead at the scene after a bystander called 911.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating the incident with the help of accident reconstruction data from the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know

Law enforcement officials have not announced any criminal charges related to the incident.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is expected to release the boy's name and official cause of death at a later date.