Man dies in overnight crash in Minneapolis

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Minneapolis Monday night, according to police.

Minneapolis officers responded to reports of property damage at 19th Street East and Nicollet Avenue at about 11 p.m. Monday, April 10, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man was driving in a vehicle southbound on Nicollet Avenue when he crashed into a parked car.

Police are calling this an "active death investigation," noting homicide investigators did respond to the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity and the nature and cause of his death.

No other details were released.