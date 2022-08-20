Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.

A vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 in St. Paul

The driver then got out of the car and ran into several lanes of traffic. The driver hit the side of a passing vehicle, which knocked them down on the road. The Minnesota State Patrol said while the driver was in lanes of oncoming traffic, they were hit and run over by multiple vehicles.

Additional information about the incident or the driver's identity was not immediately known.

The highway was shut down but has since re-opened.