2 dead, 3 seriously injured in Cass County, Minn. head-on collision

article

Two people were killed and three were critically injured after a head-on crash in Cass County early Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. at 24th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township.

Authorities say the crash happened when a pickup traveling westbound on 24th Street Southwest collided head-on with a car traveling eastbound.

According to law enforcement, the 50-year-old man driving the car died as a result of the crash. Two passengers in the car, a 50-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, also died in the crash.

There was a third passenger in the car, but state patrol did not say whether he was injured or not.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, as did the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, state patrol said.

State patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.