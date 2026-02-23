Expand / Collapse search

Faribault officers rescue 5 people stranded on roof of home engulfed by fire

Published  February 23, 2026 6:55pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Dramatic rescue in Faribault house fire caught on camera

Faribault police and fire responded to a home fully-engulfed in flames on Feb. 18. Two officers were able to rescue five people stranded on the roof of the home. It was all caught on body cameras.

The Brief

FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two Faribault police officers had to spring into action last week to rescue five people trapped on the roof of a home engulfed in fire.

The fire and dramatic rescue were captured on an officer’s body camera.

Faribault fire rescue

What we know:

The Faribault Police Department and Faribault Fire Department responded to the blaze on the morning of Feb. 18. When authorities arrived, a home was fully-engulfed, and five people were stranded on the roof.

Authorities say officers Nick Smith and Angel Perez worked together and found a way to get all five to safety from the roof.

Faribault police say Smith is a former commercial realtor who completed the Intensive Comprehensive Peace Officer Education and Training program last year, which gave him the path to become a law enforcement officer quicker.

Officer Perez is also new to the department, coming from the U.S. Army National Guard. He previously served as a Community Service Officer for Faribault before obtaining his peace officer license and is currently completing his field-training program.

Jumping into action

What they're saying:

Police say due to their training, they were able to act quickly and save lives.

"When our officers clock in on any given day, they know they’re a moment’s notice away from being called to serve. And service looks different with every call, some much more difficult than others," Faribault police said in a statement. "On Feb. 18, they didn’t worry about their experience, because when they clocked in, they made it their mission to live out our value words - community, integrity, honor and courage."

