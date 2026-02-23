Faribault officers rescue 5 people stranded on roof of home engulfed by fire
FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two Faribault police officers had to spring into action last week to rescue five people trapped on the roof of a home engulfed in fire.
The fire and dramatic rescue were captured on an officer’s body camera.
Faribault fire rescue
What we know:
The Faribault Police Department and Faribault Fire Department responded to the blaze on the morning of Feb. 18. When authorities arrived, a home was fully-engulfed, and five people were stranded on the roof.
Authorities say officers Nick Smith and Angel Perez worked together and found a way to get all five to safety from the roof.
Faribault police say Smith is a former commercial realtor who completed the Intensive Comprehensive Peace Officer Education and Training program last year, which gave him the path to become a law enforcement officer quicker.
Officer Perez is also new to the department, coming from the U.S. Army National Guard. He previously served as a Community Service Officer for Faribault before obtaining his peace officer license and is currently completing his field-training program.
Jumping into action
What they're saying:
Police say due to their training, they were able to act quickly and save lives.
"When our officers clock in on any given day, they know they’re a moment’s notice away from being called to serve. And service looks different with every call, some much more difficult than others," Faribault police said in a statement. "On Feb. 18, they didn’t worry about their experience, because when they clocked in, they made it their mission to live out our value words - community, integrity, honor and courage."