Family of George Floyd 'deeply gratified' by news of additional charges

Officials announced Wednesday that former officer Derek Chauvin is now charged with both third and second-degree murder, and the other officers involved in George Floyd's arrest have been charged. The attorney for Floyd's family called this "a bittersweet moment."

Attorney Ben Crump said they are "deeply gratified that Attorney General Keith Ellison took decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all the officers involved in George Floyd's death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd's body was laid to rest."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is leading the prosecution in the case of George Floyd's death. A spokesperson for his office has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Crump wrote in a statement that "these officers knew they could act with impunity, given the Minneapolis Police Department's widespread and prolonged pattern and practice of violating people's constitutional rights. Therefore, we also demand permanent transparent police accountability at all levels and at all times."

Wednesday morning, Floyd's family visited the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned down by police.