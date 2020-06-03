Family of George Floyd visits site of his death, memorial in Minneapolis

article

The family of George Floyd visited Minneapolis Wednesday to see the intersection where he was pinned to the ground by police. Family members - including Floyd's son - were accompanied by their lawyer, Benjamin Crump, as they saw for the first time the memorial that has been set up at 38th and Chicago Avenue.

"We expect all of the Minneapolis police officers involved in his arrest to be charged before we have the memorial tomorrow," Crump said. "We expect these officers to be charged as accomplices for the killing of George Floyd."

"Remember, one officer said, 'he doesn't have a pulse, maybe we should turn him on his side.' However, Officer Chauvin said 'no.' That shows intent. Equally important is the fact that those two knees in his back for not 1 minute, not 2 minutes, not 3 minutes, not 4 minutes, not 5 minutes, not 6 minutes, not 7 minutes, not 8 minutes but for almost 9 minutes...George Floyd begged for air."

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. Three police officers held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

TIMELINE: A chaotic, emotional week in Minneapolis following death of George Floyd

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.

Chauvin is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired.