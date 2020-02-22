Family: Arik Matson leads small parade on 'Officer Arik Matson Day'

Family members gave an update on Officer Arik Matson's condition as the community celebrates Arik Matson Day.

According to the officer's CaringBridge page, Matson is excited about his official day today, which officials designated earlier this week. Waseca Mayor Roy Srp and Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. both declared Feb. 22 Arik Matson Day to reflect Matson’s “222” badge number. Matson is an Albert Lea resident and an officer in Waseca.

Matson was shot in the head and gravely injured Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in the city of Waseca. According to reports, Matson is making steady improvements and even shared an anniversary message with his wife earlier this month.

Family wrote that Arik "keeps waving his blue line flag and telling everyone it’s Arik Matson day! He even led his own parade today as we cheered him on. We played parade music as he walked with his therapists this morning and he waved his flagged and danced a little."

He also reportedly completed his longest assisted walk and is looking forward to a steak dinner.

"He’s still working with Occupational Therapy on daily tasks and hand eye coordination, and speech therapy on memory and speaking," family wrote. "The progress he’s making is amazing!"