Officer Matson shares special anniversary message to wife amid recovery

article

The Waseca police officer who was shot in the head while responding to call last month continues to make strides in his recovery.

Tuesday, Officer Arik Matson shared a special message for his wife in time for their wedding anniversary, according to the latest post on his CaringBridge page.

"[Matson] was able to take a deep breath and say, "Happy Anniversary, Megan. I love you,'" read the update.

Since the incident, Matson has been working with a speech therapist in addition to a physical therapist. Speaking is tiring for him, but he is making improvements, according to the post.

Last week, Officer Matson was moved from the intensive care unit to an acute care facility.