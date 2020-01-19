Family of Officer Matson reports some improvements, more surgery ahead

article

The family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot while responding to a call earlier this month, reports he continues to make improvements, though he still has a long road ahead.

Family posted on his CaringBridge page Saturday, writing that he was able to give a thumbs up, hold up several fingers and even give a fist-bump.

They also wrote that Matson is continuing physical therapy and is expected to undergo more tests.

For more details on the officer's condition or to donate, click here.