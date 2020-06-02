Facing overwhelming food donations, Minneapolis schools ask donors to redirect efforts

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Tuesday that they are facing an overwhelming amount of donations at school sites and emergency meal-distribution sites.

“Times of tragedy often bring forth the greatest kindness and generosity,” MPS Chief Operations Karen DeVet said in a release. “That is happening now with the many, many food donations that are being dropped at our school sites and emergency food distribution sites.”

Officials said MPS doesn’t have the staff or systems to efficiently and safely manage and re-distribute these resources, particularly with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Due to concerns over wasting food, the district is asking donors to consider the following alternatives:

MPS emergency food distribution sites are still open for pick-ups, and boxes are available to any child 18 years or younger. As of June 1, a new food pick-up site has been added at Longfellow Park at 3435 36th Ave. S. where free food boxes will be provided DAILY from Monday-Friday, 10 am - 2 pm; other locations and schedules are available throughout the city. Food boxes contain items for 14 meals with seven breakfasts and seven lunches available to any child 18 years and under.

MPS will continue to distribute free food boxes beyond the end of the school year and through at least Friday, July 24.