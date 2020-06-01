Pop-up food shelf at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church distributing food to those affected by Minneapolis riots

Residents affected by the riots in Minneapolis are invited to come to local churches Monday to pick up food and essential supplies donated over the weekend.

The donations will help fill the gap in neighborhoods that saw its grocery stores burned to the ground or looted during the unrest following the death of George Floyd last week.

A pop-up food shelf at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in the Longfellow neighborhood has received enough donations to fill the sanctuary as well as the basement. The church is now focusing on distributing the food to the people that need it the most.

A makeshift food shelf at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. (FOX 9)

The church is set up like a grocery store. People are invited to come shopping and take what they need—no questions asked. People who run food banks or food shelves are also invited to come get what they need to replenish their shelves.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

2730 E. 31st St., Minneapolis

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The church is asking people to hold off on donations for now, saying more donations will likely be needed later.

Late last week, before transforming into a makeshift food shelf, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church was essentially a makeshift hospital—treating protesters hit with tear gas and people coming to seek shelter from the riots.