Evergreen Forest Fire fully contained, closures lifted: Officials

A forest fire in east central Minnesota that spanned 167 acres across the Evergreen Forest is now fully contained, according to updates from officials tasked with fighting the blaze.

What we know

According to the update provided on Nov. 1, the wildfire in the Evergreen Forest – located within the Chengwatana State Forest – has reached full containment.

Officials are crediting both the hard work of responders, and a mixture of rain and snow that blanketed the area on Halloween for crews being able to put the fire out.

The emergency closure order that blocked access to several areas has since been lifted, and all the Chengwatana State Forest is now open.

However, due to the fire suppression activities, officials warn that access to some roads could be in rough conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

What we don’t’ know

Officials have still not determined the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.