Eastern MN wildfire closes state forest, officials working on containment

The Brief A fire began in the Chengwatana State Forest on Thursday, Oct. 17, that has since spread to a wildfire.

Roughly 4,500 acres of the forest located in Pine and Chisago counties are currently affected and will remain closed until further notice.

A wildfire in the Chengwatana State Forest has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to temporarily close part of the forest as responders work to contain the blaze and put it out.

What we know

The wildfire was reported on Oct. 17 and is still actively burning, officials have said in the most recent update. No infrastructure or buildings are currently threatened.

Authorities say that firefighting resources are using a "full suppression strategy" with the help of aerial suppression.

Agencies assisting with the fire are the DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and mutual aid from Pine County Emergency Management.

In the latest update, the Evergreen Forest Fire in the Chengwatana State Forest estimated 167 acres of the fire was 5% contained, though the containment has likely since risen given aerial footage provided by SkyFOX.

What we don’t know

Officials have not said what caused the wildfire to start.

