Wildfire causes DNR to close portion of state forest in eastern Minnesota

The Brief A wildfire in the Chengwatana State Forest has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to temporarily close part of the forest. About 4,500 acres of the forest has been closed, which is located in Pine and Chisago counties. The portion of the state forest is closed until further notice, the DNR said.



A wildfire in eastern Minnesota has caused the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to close a portion of the Chengwatana State Forest.

What we know

According to the DNR, an emergency order of closure was issued effective immediately Friday, which closed a portion of Chengwatana State Forest due to an active wildfire in the area.

Officials have closed about 4,500 acres of the forest temporarily, which is located in Pine and Chisago counties. The area of closure is between Chengwatana State Forest Road in the north and the Snake River in the south. This runs the whole width of the forest from its western boundary to the St. Croix River National Scenic Riverway boundary in the east.

The area is closed to the public until further notice, the DNR said. This includes recreational activities like dispersed camping, trail riding, hiking and other activities.

Officials say that the Snake River Campground is unaffected by the wildfire and is currently open.

The wildfire

The wildfire was reported on Oct. 17 and is still actively burning, officials said. It is estimated at 140 acres, but no infrastructure or buildings are threatened.

At noon on Saturday, one of the Minnesota Incident Command Teams took command of the fire.

Authorities say that firefighting resources are using a "full suppression strategy" with the help of aerial suppression of scoopers and helicopter bucket work as needed.

According to officials, gaining acces to the wildfire is "extremely challenging", so firefighters are using tracked vehicles.

Officials are concerned about fire reburn and spotting as leaves continue to drop, and the area is experiencing long-term drought and drying conditions.

Agencies assisting with the fire are the DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service and mutual aid from Pine County Emergency Management.

What we don't know

Officials have not said what caused the wildfire to start.

The closure of the portion of forest is until further notice, so it is not known when it will reopen.

It is unknown how much of the wildfire has been put out.