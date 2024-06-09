Emergency alert: 4 year-old boy missing from Hopkins home

article

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said an amber alert was issued. An amber alert was not issued.

An emergency alert was just issued for a missing 4-year-old boy who reportedly has autism and is nonverbal, according to the Hopkins Police Department.

Authorities say they are searching the area of Blake Road North and 2nd Street Northeast.

The boy is described as Black with short black curly hair. He is also about 3-and-a-half feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Emergency Alert (FOX 9)

Another alert, sent about an hour after the first one, said the boy could be wearing black or blue pajama pants and nothing else. The updated alert also said that 11 a.m. is normally nap time and the boy could have found a place to lay down.

Police say he was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Chorus Apartments, 1295 2nd Street Northeast in Hopkins.

Authorities add he is easily startled by noise and is drawn to areas of water.

Anyone who sees the boy should call 911 immediately.