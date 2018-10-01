City of Mound, Minnesota changing redevelopment plans
The City of Mound, Minnesota, is changing some redevelopment plans, drawing concerns from residents.
Mound couple’s investment 'scam' ensnares 37 victims for nearly $1 million
A Mound, Minn. couple and their company are under investigation by the FBI and IRS for an alleged investment scheme that promised “exponential growth.” But a search warrant affidavit reveals how four investors grew suspicious of Jeremy Lundin’s Big Island Capital, and the struggles they faced when trying to cash out.