Electronics stolen from Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis

Electronics stolen from a popular nonprofit organization early Tuesday has left authorities investigating the theft near the University of Minnesota.

According to police, on March 14, the Ronald McDonald House, located at 621 Oak St SE in Minneapolis, reported that a TCL large screen TV, loaded Xbox console and assorted games and movies had been stolen. The items were among the most popular for families staying at the Minneapolis location, according to a statement.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is an independent American nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to "create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children."

The perpetrators also did extensive damage to one of the facility’s security doors, according to a statement.

The fully accredited Ronald McDonald Home-Oak Street is a "one-room school that allows siblings to be with families while they keep up with studies," according to its site.

"It is very unusual to have this kind of crime occur on our property and while we expect this to be a one-off event, we will re-examine our security protocols with residents and staff to ensure unauthorized people cannot gain entry to the facility," said Jill Evenocheck, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest in a statement.