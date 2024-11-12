Edina parents advocate for timely notifications as lice cases continue

As a new school year begins, FOX 9 has been tracking an uptick in head lice cases across the Twin Cities this year.

The Brief Minnesota has dealt with an uptick in head lice cases since the start of the 2024-25 school year. Parents in Edina have taken to proactively informing each other of cases, creating what they call the "Edina Lice Line."



'Lice line'

Parents in Edina have been taking matters into their own hands and advocating for their children, with one creating a system to notify parents of anonymously reported cases when they found the district's policy was not set up to do so.

Parents said time is of the essence and have been asking the district for timely notifications, so all families can be proactive about keeping these pests at bay.

"They’re almost microscopic in certain phases of their life cycle," said Clare Hahneman, a parent with children in Edina Public Schools. "There is a large amount of lice that are resistant to over-the-counter treatments. We went and got it professionally treated. It’s over $200 a head."

This is information about lice that Hahneman said her family learned the hard way. They connected with multiple families this summer, and turns out, they were not alone.

"It became somewhat of a topic, and we all realized we’ve been dealing with it in secret," said Hahneman.

Since then, many parents have been vocal at Edina School Board meetings asking the district for timely notifications should a case occur at their child’s school, so families can be proactive.

"By the time you’re itching, you’ve probably already had lice for three-to-six weeks," said Hahneman. "You’re spreading it unintentionally."

Communication needed

To put the problem into perspective, a parent created the ‘Edina Lice Line’ in September, which tracks cases reported anonymously. Since then, more than 500 parents signed up for notifications, and nearly 100 cases have been reported.

"Excited to see the [Edina[ Lice Line and participate with this other group of parents who wanted to really get the word out there," said Hahneman.

On Tuesday, the district let families know it will temporarily provide notifications to classrooms where lice cases have been reported to the school nurse.

Parents said they are grateful their needs are being addressed.

"I’m glad they heard us," said Hahneman. "I hope we could take this and have it have a snowball effect in other schools in other districts and other classes."

Parents said they hope the district can make this temporary notification measure permanent.

FOX 9 has reached out to the district for comment on this matter and have not heard back yet.