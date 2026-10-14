Eden Prairie homecoming shooting: 3 men to appear in court on riot charges

The Brief Five men have now been charged in the Oct. 2 shooting at Eden Prairie's homecoming football game, and three are set to make their first court appearances on Wednesday morning. Police say a fight involving about 10 people inside the stadium moved into the parking lot, where two people were shot, and the stadium was evacuated. One of the suspects, Abdiraḥman Jama, is also facing a separate weapons charge tied to an incident at Eden Prairie's graduation ceremony in June.



Three men are set to appear in court Wednesday in the case tied to the Oct. 2 shooting at Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game.

Eden Prairie shooting suspects appear in court

Who is due in court:

Eighteen-year-old Abdiraḥman Jama, 19-year-old Omar Abdullahi and 20-year-old Mahamed Haji are set to make their first court appearances at 9:30 a.m. Each is charged with riot tied to unlawful force or violence.

Additional suspects:

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, the 18-year-old man accused of firing the gun, made his first appearance in court on Monday and is out on bond. He faces two second-degree assault charges and a riot charge tied to a dangerous weapon.

Musab Aden, 18, who was one of the two people shot and one of the two people ejected from the stadium during the first fight, is also facing a riot charge. There is an active warrant out for Aden's arrest.

Oct. 2 homecoming game shooting

Fight inside the stadium:

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Authorities said several of those involved were making gang signs during the disturbance, and multiple people were ejected from the stadium, including Aden and another individual.

Parking lot shooting:

As the two were walking through the parking lot, a black Hyundai Sonata and blue Subaru Legacy entered the lot. Several people got out of the vehicles, and a fight involving around 10 people reportedly broke out between the groups.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Adam, the driver of the Sonata, returning to his vehicle before coming back to the fight and firing a gun at Aden and another person, striking both, according to court documents.

The shooting prompted officials to stop the football game and evacuate the stadium.

Investigators believe all those involved in the fight and shooting are associated with gangs.

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Jama facing separate charge for June incident

Extra charge for Jama:

Jama was also charged Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a separate case stemming from a weapons incident in the parking lot outside Eden Prairie's graduation ceremony in June.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of Grace Church on June 7 and requested the backseat passengers step out. Jama allegedly pulled a firearm magazine out of his hoodie pocket and threw it onto the seat. Officers also located a pistol in the seat pocket directly in front of where Jama was reportedly sitting.

Police said Jama did not have a valid permit to carry, and he is now facing one gross misdemeanor charge for carrying or possessing a pistol without a permit. He is set for an arraignment on that weapons charge at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Security changes for Eden Prairie-Eastview football game

What we know:

District officials say spectators should expect increased security at Wednesday night's home game at Eden Prairie High School, when the Eagles take on the Eastview Lightning.

District officials say there will be one security entrance for each team, with metal detectors that every spectator will have to go through. Only students from Eden Prairie and Eastview will be allowed into the stadium with a valid student ID.

Backpacks will not be allowed. Spectators can bring only clear bags and small handbags or purses.